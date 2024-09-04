The Marathwada region in Maharashtra has been severely affected by continuous heavy rains in the last few days , causing widespread destruction across multiple districts. As per reports, crops spanning over 11.77 lakh hectares have been damaged.

Nanded district has been the worst hit, with crop losses reported across three lakh hectares. Other affected districts include Parbhani, with 2.86 lakh hectares damaged, Hingoli with 2.58 lakh hectares and Jalna with 1.76 lakh hectares.

The devastation has not only affected crops but also resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and livestock. As many as 883 villages have been affected by the rains, leading to severe disruptions in daily life. Reports confirm that 10 people have lost their lives due to weather-related incidents, killing 523 animals.

In addition to the loss of crops, the region has witnessed landslides, road collapses, and power outages, compounding the difficulties faced by residents. In several areas, floodwaters have inundated homes, shops, and fields, stalling ongoing agricultural activities and impacting transportation services.

The agricultural sector, particularly farmers, has borne the brunt of this calamity, with ongoing harvesting operations severely disrupted. Authorities are working to assess the full extent of the damage and provide relief to the affected populations, while efforts to restore power and clear floodwaters continue.