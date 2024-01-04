India’s coffee exports in the calendar year 2023 scaled a new high in value terms on higher global prices. This is despite a 5.5 per cent decline in volumes on reduced offtake by key buyers in Europe and Russia.

The shipments were up 4.50 per cent to hit a record $1.16 billion during 2023 over previous year’s $1.11 billion. In rupee terms, the growth was 9.81 per cent at ₹9,578 crore over the previous year’s ₹8,722 crore. The per unit value realised by the Indian exporters was up 16.5 per cent on bullish global prices.

The exports were a record high in calendar year in value terms, said KG Jagadeesha, Secretary and CEO, Coffee Board. Factors such as high prices, efforts of exporters and promotional activities of Coffee Board helped achieved this milestone, he added.

Also read: Recovery in arabica prices gives relief to coffee growers

Segment-wise

Among the green beans, only the premium arabica parchment shipments registered a growth of 7.6 per cent at 38,045 tonnes during 2023 compared to the previous year’s 35,329 tonnes. Arabica cherry shipments were down by 1.2 per cent at 8,772 tonnes (8,887 tonnes last year), while the robusta parchment volumes were down 2 per cent at 29,128 tonnes (29,741 tonnes). However, the robusta cherry shipments saw a major decline of 17 per cent at 1.57 lakh tonnes (1.90 lakh tonnes). Instant coffees were up 7.28 per cent at 36,999 tonnes (34,486 tonnes), while the imports for re-exports were up by around 7 per cent at 1.05 lakh tonnes (98,819 tonnes). India imports raw coffees to convert them into instant coffees and re-exports them.

Major markets

Italy continued to remain as the largest buyer of Indian coffees, although the offtake during 2023 was down by a tenth at 55,546 tonnes (61,717 tonnes). Similarly, purchases of Indian coffee by Germany, the second largest buyer, were down at 35,877 tonnes (43,822 tonnes) and the Russian Federation was by 19 per cent at 27,455 tonnes (34,102 tonnes). Exports to Belgium, the fourth largest buyer of Indian coffees were down by 35 per cent at 19,079 tonnes (29,234 tonnes).

The only markets where the Indian coffee shipments registered a growth were the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Libya, Poland and Malaysia. Shipments to the UAE were up 7 per cent at 18,124 tonnes (16,935 tonnes), while Libya registered a 33 per cent growth at 13,022 tonnes (9748 tonnes). Exports to Malaysia surged 40 per cent at 12,971 tonnes (9,223 tonnes), while Poland saw an increase of 1.73 per cent at 15,679 tonnes (15,411 tonnes).

Major shippers

CCL Products India Ltd continues to be the largest exporter of coffees shipping out 39,047 tonnes during the year, followed by Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd with 30,012 tonnes and NKG India Coffee Pvt Ltd with some 24,130 tonnes. Other major exporters during the year include Allanasons Pvt Ltd - 23,745 tonnes, Tata Coffee – 23,498 tonnes, Indus Coffee Pvt Ltd – 21,709 tonnes, Olam Food Ingredients India Pvt Ltd – 20,950 tonnes, Emil Traders – 18107 tonnes, Louis Dreyfus Company India Pvt Ltd – 16719 tonnes, Vayhan Coffee Ltd - 14909 tonnes, Ecom Commodities India Pvt Ltd – 14638 tonnes, and SLN Coffee – 14117 tonnes.

India is the seventh largest coffee producer is the fifth largest exporter with a share of around 4 per cent in the global market.