Production of honey has seen 6.56 per cent growth and the export 24.02 per cent growth during 2021-22, the Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In a reply to a query on National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM), Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said the production of honey in the country went up from 1,25,000 tonnes in 2020-21 to 1,33,200 tonnes in 2021-22, registering a growth of 6.56 per cent.

India’s honey export has gone up from 59,999 tonnes in 2020-21 to 74,413 tonnes in 2021-22, registering a growth of 24.02 per cent. The Minister said the increase in production has directly enhanced the income of farmers/beekeepers.

Stating that various efforts were taken to achieve the target of 1,60,000 tonnes of honey production, he said some of the measures include awareness programmes, trainings, seminars, workshops, development of nucleus stock centres, development of bee-breeders and custom hiring centres, and plantation of bee friendly flora.

Out of the total 100 honey FPOs (farmer producer organisations) allotted, 80 honey FPOs have been registered till date by different agencies under ‘formation of 10,000 FPOs’ scheme of the Government. This also helps in increasing the income of farmers, he said.

As on date, 20.64 lakh of bee colonies have been registered on ‘Madhukranti Portal’ by beekeepers, societies, firms, and companies, etc., he said.

To ensure the quality of honey, four regional honey testing labs and 31 mini-honey testing labs have been sanctioned under NBHM.

PMFBY

To a separate query on the States with maximum number of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Tomar said 344.6 lakh of farmer applications were enrolled in Rajasthan during 2021-22. This was followed by Maharashtra at 99 lakh, Madhya Pradesh at 92.7 lakh, and Odisha at 81.6 lakh. The total number of farmer applications enrolled across the country stood at 831.8 lakh during 2021-22.

Agri start-ups

To another separate query on agri start-ups, Tomar said the number of start-ups in agri and allied sectors has gone up to more than 7,000 in 2022-23 from less than 50 before 2014-15. He attributed this to the support given by the Government in this regard.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW) is implementing ‘Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development’ programme under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) from 2018-19 with an objective to promote innovation and agri-entrepreneurship by providing financial support and nurturing an incubation ecosystem.

Five knowledge partners (KPs) and 24 RKVY Agribusiness Incubators (R-ABIs) have been appointed for incubation of start-ups and implementation of this programme across the country.