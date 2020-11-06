Huge section of farmers in Maharashtra see little reason to take crop insurance

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Farmers in Maharashtra availing crop loans from banks but not buying insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojan (PMFBY) for Rabi season will have to mandatorily declare to the banks that they have opted out of the insurance cover, sources said.
Farmers are not buying insurance because they feel that buying a cover and paying insurance premium is a waste of money, sources said. According to the farmers in spite of their crops getting destroyed due to unfavourable weather or pest attacks their claims will never get settled. So they prefer to opt out of insurance cover, and save their money.
Industry sources said that in the kharif season about 60 lakh farmers availed of the PMFBY insurance, while in the rabi season about 30 lakh farmers are expected to sign up for the scheme. The kharif and rabi numbers add up to 90 lakh farmers, but the total number of farmers in Maharashtra is about 1.5 crore. That means, a large chunk of farmers are still not taking insurance cover or the insurance companies have not reached out to them.
Also read Why loan waivers do not curb farmer suicides
Insurance companies, instead of reaching out far and wide into the rural hinterland, .focus their efforts on those areas where they are confident of getting business. At times, farmers are also unaware of the fact that for every season they need to freshly enrol for the PMFBY scheme, sources said.
In a district such as Latur, there were 50,000 claims of crop damage due to untimely rains in September. But again their post-harvest crops got damaged by October 14 and 15 due to heavy rains. For such severe crop damage, the farmers are eligible to get up to 100 per cent of the sum assured.
However, there is such poor understanding of insurance products that after the September rains, the farmers in Latur did not file for fresh damage claims in October; the number of claims with insurance companies stood at a paltry 5,000, whereas these should have actually crossed 50,000.
Also read Crop insurance: AIC working with States on innovative models
Former Chairman of Maharashtra Agriculture Price Commission and farmer leader Pasha Patel said that those farmers who are not buying insurance are committing a mistake. Extreme weather events are increasing due to climate change. This negative mentality should change, he said.
At the time of going to press, the Agriculture Secretary of Maharashtra was not available for comments.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
The vote count in the US general election reveals a deepening of the schisms that brought Trump to power
A dargah in a North Karnataka village retains the secular traditions and principles that once defined India
To ask, did you hide feminine symbols in the patriarchal Church of the time?
Terrie Samundra’s Kaali Khuhi, now streaming on Netflix, uses the horror genre to highlight Punjab’s history ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...