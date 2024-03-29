HyFun Foods launched an agricultural produce procurement and farmer connect initiative-HyFarm and pledged ₹100 crore to revolutionise fresh produce procurement, stated an official release here, on Friday.

The HyFarm venture will be farmer-facing and was launched at an event held as a celebration of Hyfun Foods’ completion of planned procurement of 3,00,000 tonnes of processing-grade potatoes from farmers this year. HyFarm has a goal of bringing 30,000 farmers into its fold by 2030, stated the company. While previously focused on just processing-grade potatoes, HyFarm now plans to expand its procurement to encompass table and chipping varieties, setting sights on a procurement target of one million tonnes by 2028. Moving beyond potatoes, HyFarm is also gearing up to expand into procuring a diverse range of fresh fruits and vegetables, creating year-round opportunities for farmers beyond the conventional five-month potato season, it added.

HyFun Foods with a revenue of over ₹1,000 crore is India’s largest processor of potatoes into frozen French Fries and potato specialties. Haresh Karamchandani, MD and CEO of the company, said, “At HyFun Foods, we believe in the power of partnership and collaboration. Through HyFarm, we are not only investing in the future of farming but also in the prosperity of rural communities. Fresh produce is the cornerstone to the success of HyFun Foods and through this initiative, we aim to strengthen our commitment to sourcing high-quality ingredients while empowering farmers and promoting sustainable agriculture.”

