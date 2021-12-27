ICAR directed to include ‘natural farming’ in syllabus in agriculture UG/PG course

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
In a less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to farmers to shift from chemical-based farming, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has decided to include ‘natural farming’ in the syllabus at both undergraduate and post-graduate levels following a government directive.
“Education division of ICAR shall develop syllabus in consultation with Agricultural Universities and Natural Farming Experts for inclusion in UG/PG courses,” ICAR’s Assistant Director General, SP Kimothi, said in a letter addressed to all directors of ICAR institutes and Vice Chancellors of agriculture universities.
The letter dated December 22 said that the issue (of natural farming) was also “emphasised by Hon’ble Prime Minister while addressing the nation during valedictory function of the Vivrant Gujarat Summit on December 16.”
Referring to a communication received from Cabinet Secretariat intimating cabinet decision for the promotion of natural farming, Kimothi mentioned, “Iit has also been highlighted to develop the syllabus on zero budget natural farming and incorporate it in the text books at UG/PG level.”
The matter has been further discussed in the Council (ICAR), it has been decided to include it in the syllabus, besides research to be done on the topic.
“Research, demonstration and training on natural farming shall be carried out mandatorily by the concerned ICAR institutes and KVKs of the country shall earmark a dedicated portion of the available land for Natural Farming and demonstrate the technology among the farmers and other stakeholders,” the letter said.
“For the emerging possibilities of futures, we have to work today. At this landmark moment, India is well-positioned to provide the world a solution to the issues of food security in a better balance with the nature,” Modi had said in virtual address at the National Conclave on Natural Farming held in Anand on December 16.
