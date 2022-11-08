The Agribusiness Incubator (ABI) at the Icrisat (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) has called for applications from agtech start-ups for funding and support.

The funding programme is being supported by the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations-Seed Support Programme (NIDHI-SSP).

Start-ups selected for incubation will receive up to ₹50 lakh in funding. “Indian start-ups working on innovative technologies or business models in the agri-food and allied sectors are encouraged to apply,” Aravazhi Selvaraj, Head, ABI-ICRISAT, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We received a good response to our last call for applications under the NIDHI-SSP. We look forward to receiving applications from innovative agtech start-ups responding to our second call,” he said.

“This seed fund support will help in graduating them to the next levels of growth and fundraising,” Victor Afari-Sefa, Global Research Programme Director (Enabling Systems Transformation) of Icrisat, said.

The last date for submission of applications is November 30, 2022.

