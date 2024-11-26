Uday Shankar Awasthi, Managing Director of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (Iffco), on Tuesday received the 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award, conferred by International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) for his long-standing contribution in strengthening the co-operative sector. He is the second Indian to receive the award after Verghese Kurien, who had pioneered the country’s white revolution to position India as top producer of milk in the world.

Under the dynamic leadership of Awasthi, Iffco has become the largest fertilizer producer and marketeer in India and the largest cooperative globally in terms of GDP per capita, the cooperative major said in a statement. ICA President Ariel Guarco presented the award to Awasthi during a special ceremony at the on-going ICA Global Conference in New Delhi.

Established in 2000, the Rochdale Pioneers Award is the highest honour the ICA bestows to recognise people/organisation, who have contributed to innovative and financially sustainable co-operative activities that significantly benefited their members.

Apart from increasing the production capacity to diversifying into other activities, Awasthi is also known for innovation as Iffco has indigenously developed world’s first Nano Fertilizer.

Accepting the award, Awasthi said: “This award embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sahkar se Samriddhi” and highlights Iffco’s exceptional efforts under the guidance of Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. We remain dedicated to advancing their vision of elevating India’s cooperative movement on the global stage.”

