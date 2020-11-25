IIHR to release virus-resistant chilli variety for cultivation

The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) plans to introduce a virus-resistant chilli variety for cultivation from the next year, according to MR Dinesh, Director, IIHR.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Aatmanirbhar Krishi for Vegetables’, organised by the Mysuru Field Outreach Bureau under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Wednesday, he said Madhavi Reddy, Head of Vegetable Crops division of IIHR, has developed a virus-resistant chilli variety with intensive research efforts for over eight years.

Seed production

Now, some farmers have taken up the seed production of this variety. “We hope to introduce it for wide cultivation from next year onwards,” he said.

On the development of disease-resistant varieties in tomato, he said IIHR’s ‘Arka Rakshak’ variety is resistant to three diseases, and ‘Arka Abedh’ is resistant to four. Tomato-growing regions in 23 States use these varieties, he said.

On the benefits of disease-resistant varieties of vegetable crops, Dinesh said half the battle is won with regard to organic farming when the institute comes out with a disease-resistant variety. This is because the disease-resistant varieties would bring down the use of pesticides, he said.

IIHR develops 2 processable tomato hybrids

The microbial consortia, developed by IIHR, has proven that the usage of fertilizers can be reduced by 25 per cent in some of the vegetable cropsif the farmers use the microbial consortia developed by the institute.

He said IIHR is well-known for some of its varieties in tomatoes, chillies, cucurbits, legumes, and in solanaceous crops.

On the entrepreneurial opportunities in vegetable sector, Dinesh said the institute gives its own vegetable varieties for seed production to farmers. The institute also buys the seed developed from these varieties from these farmers.

Apart from this, IIHR also offers technologies to interested people and hand hold them for six months. This will help them to become entrepreneurs in vegetable sector, he added.