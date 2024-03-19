Insecticides (India) Limited (IIL), a crop protection and nutrition company, has unveiled a patented insecticide called “Turner” to fight white grub and termites on a variety of crops.

With contact, stomach and repellent properties, ‘Turner’ will turn out to be a superior tool to fight these insects for the farmers, said a media statement from the company.

Quoting Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director of IIL, it said: “At IIL, we are driven by a strong R&D team, committed to bringing the latest global technologies and introduce novel and sustainable solutions to address Indian farmers’ challenges. Turner is a breakthrough technology promising a leap forward in pest management. We are confident that Turner will help farmers improve their income through effective protection for a superior harvest.”

Facilities

Stating that Indian growers deserve access to the most advanced solutions to help them achieve better yields, he said: “We aim to provide our hardworking farmers with the right product with the best quality possible within their reach.”

IIL has formulation facilities in Chopanki (Rajasthan); Samba, Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir); and Dahej (Gujarat). IIL has technical synthesis plants at Chopanki and Dahej to manufacture technical grade chemicals providing a competitive edge by backward integration, it said.

