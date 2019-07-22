IIT-M develops ‘Agricopter’ to eliminate manual spraying of pesticides

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed a “smart agricopter” to eliminate manual spraying of pesticides in agricultural fields and help identify crop health by using a imaging camera.
The innovation will allowing spraying pesticides ten times faster and with 100 per cent precision at the same cost as manual spraying.
Students at the Centre For Innovation, IIT Madras, identified manual pesticide spraying as an extremely hazardous activity as it endangered farmers’ and labourers’ health and resulted in a massive overuse of toxic chemicals.
The team of three then set out to design a technological solution that would eliminate the need for farmers to come in contact with pesticides as well as intelligently identify which crops on the farm require pesticides and which did not.
“The advanced multispectral imaging camera allows the hexacopter drone to make smart maps of farmland based on crop health and its completely autonomous pesticide refilling system ensures entire spraying is completely autonomous.
“Agriculture is the backbone of our country and there is a desperate need to upgrade our backbone. We are automating a multi-billion dollar manual pesticide spraying industry using cutting edge drone technology,” said Rishabh Verma, an aerospace engineering student.
The three have also filed a patent for the agricopter whose cost is estimated to be around ₹ 5.1 lakh.
“What really sets agricopter apart from existing products is the multispectral imaging camera which provides smart analysis of crop health and ensures that the entire spraying process is completely autonomous and that the farmer is never exposed to the pesticide.
“The current version of Project Smart Agricopter is a hexacopter drone with the capacity to carry 15 liters of pesticide. Agricopter aims to spray pesticides 10 times faster and with 100 per cent precision at the same cost as manual spraying,” said Kavi Kailash, another aerospace engineering student.
The team has also got a ₹ 10 lakh worth equity-less funding after their product won the Indian Innovation Growth Programme (IIGP 2.0) University Challenge held at IIT Bombay last month.
“Our current challenge is to complete the construction of their alpha prototype and work towards testing the efficiency of their product on farms across the nation,” said Akash Anand, an engineering design student.
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
World Health Assembly has adopted a key resolution in this regard, a welcome move
Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide, causing 1.4 million deaths a year, says the ...
An estimated 820 million people did not have enough to eat in 2018, up from 811 million in the previous year, ...
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...