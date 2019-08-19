Agri Business

Import of 30,000 tonnes of crude soya oil from Paraguay notified

India on Monday notified imports of 30,000 tonnes of crude soya oil from Paraguay at a concessional customs duty rate of 10 per cent under a trade agreement.

“TRQ (tariff rate quota) quota for import of 30,000 tonne of crude soya oil from Paraguay under India-Mercosur trade agreement is notified,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notice.

TRQ is a quota for specified volume of exports that enter India at relatively low import duty. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports.

India has a preferential trade pact with Mercosur, a six-country trade bloc, including Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The pact came into existence in June 2009.

