Incessant rainfall affects crop cultivation, says Dakshina Kannada farmer

Incessant rainfall in recent weeks has affected the cultivation of crops, according to BK Devarao, a farmer from Mittabagilu village of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. Devarao has been growing more than 150 varieties of paddy in his farm for the past several years.

Replying to the felicitations offered to him by Mangalore University as part of its 40th Foundation Day in Mangaluru on Thursday, he said there was no rainfall in the region when farmers needed rains during the initial period of paddy cultivation.

Now, the region is getting rainfall when the paddy crop is coming up. Such developments will affect the crops, he said.

Stating that people are moving away from farming these days, he said they feel it is difficult to depend on farming for their livelihood. Though a large extent of farm land is being converted for non-farm practices, it is essential for the present generation to conserve farm land for the future, he said.

B Hanumaiah, former vice-chancellor of Mangalore University, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that it is essential to strengthen the faculty network in the institutes of higher education to provide quality higher education facilities to society.

He suggested that the government appoint full-time faculty in the universities for quality education. The universities cannot be run with temporary faculty members, he said.

PS Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, presided over the function. Six personalities from various sections of society were honoured on the occasion.