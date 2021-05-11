India exports amla powder to Korea

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group's first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Gooseberries grown in India are finding their way to Korea as immunity boosters in the Covid times with a Korean B2B firm recently closing a deal to buy a container full of amla powder from an unnamed Indian trader. This is said to be the first amla export from India to South Korea.
KoreaShop 24, the B2B firm, signed the deal on behalf of a renowned Korean company called Nature Factory and plans to increase its amla imports from India in the next 2 to 3 months as the demand picks up, KoreaShop 24 said in a statement.
According to a report from market research firm Grand View Research, the global amla extract market, valued at $35.39 billion in 2018, is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9 per cent between 2019 and 2025. This growth is fuelled mainly by raising health consciousness coupled with the growing demand for antioxidant-rich products. Amla extract is said to improve body composition, weight loss, metabolism and immune and digestive system. Besides, the amla extract is a rich source of antioxidants and is effective for reducing the risk of heart diseases, high blood cholesterol levels, signs of aging, cell damage, and inflammation.
“We completely understand the gravity of the situation and the times we are all living in owing to the pandemic, however, we see this Amla trade deal as a silver lining amidst the crisis. We are happy that through KoreaShop 24, we are offering trade opportunities and enhancing the economy of both the nations. Not just this, since amla is a great immunity booster, it gives me immense satisfaction that soon people of Korea will get their hands on this rich superfood and reap the health benefits from it,” said Seo Youngdoo, an official spokesperson for KoreaShop 24, in a statement.
This first deal will open doors for other traders and suppliers as well to reach out to various countries through this middle channel for trade purposes. It will further open avenues for traders dealing in other such healthy superfoods and ingredients available in India in abundance and help bolster the economy a great deal, the statement said.
