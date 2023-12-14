India has assured countries who are ready to promote millets to partner with them to share the country’s experience in different spheres, be it technology or cuisines. Acknowledging that the International Year of Millets (IYM) celebrated in 2023 has led to widespread awareness of millets and increased their consumption globally, India has also appealed to the ASEAN countries to get a first hand experience on the country’s success stories in millets.

“Our outreach initiatives have been spectacular, reaching over 57 crore individuals. From international conferences and culinary festivals to exhibitions and awareness campaigns, every effort has been directed towards making IYM a mass movement,” said agriculture minister Arjun Munda.

Inaugurating a two-day conference and exhibition of millets on the outskirts of Delhi, Munda said the concerted effort transcended boundaries and transformed IYM into a global milestone of unparalleled significance. Due to IYM, there has been investment in extension services along with research and development, which has also motivated stakeholders to increase the productivity, quality and associated production methods of these Shree Anna, he said.

Climate smart crop

“In the face of global challenges of climate change, the importance of grains increases even more. Millet is an ancient grain and its speciality is that it is small, but nutritious and provides strength to the body. Millet has the power to revolutionise our approach to agriculture, climate and food security,” Munda said.

Further, the minister said that millet is not only the bearer of a rich cultural heritage but also offers a sustainable solution that matches the current concerns. The ability of these grains to address key Sustainable Development Goals, including zero hunger, good health and well-being, sustainable consumption and production, and climate action, position millets as indispensable resources for developing countries.

As millet has the ability to thrive in diverse environments, requiring minimum resources while providing maximum nutritional benefits, adopting it in the diet is not just about nourishing oneself, rather, it is about nourishing the earth, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and ensuring a healthier, more secure future for future generations, Munda said.

“Millets are a beacon of hope for our farming communities, which provide stability in uncertain climate and empowers our farmers with favourable yield and sustainable income. Known for its minimal water requirements, low carbon footprint and ability to thrive in drought conditions, these grains truly meets the criteria of climate friendly crops,” he said.

Also in view of the increasing demand for vegetarian, gluten-free food, millet offers alternative food systems, he added.

The Indian Mission to ASEAN in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare is organising the two-day millet festival during December 14-15. There is also a parallel exhibition of millet-based products on display by over 40 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and start-ups. A Business-to-Business (B2B) meeting is planned for the second day, which will be organised by APEDA. This meeting will be an interactive platform fostering engagement between businesses from India and the ASEAN member countries to facilitate participants in exploring synergies and commercial opportunities across geographic boundaries.

