Helped by 7 per cent surplus rains this month, monsoon has recovered from the 11 per cent deficit of June as the countrywide seasonal rainfall so far since June 1 has reached 99 per cent of its long period average (LPA). Among major agricultural states, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab and Haryana are deficient, while as many as 16 states have received normal rainfall, and 10 states have excess precipitation.

The south-west monsoon covered the entire country on July 2, six days ahead of schedule. IMD has predicted “above normal” rainfall this month, except in some areas in the north-eastern region. July, the wettest month of the June-September monsoon season, is the key period where maximum sowing takes place. Monsoon is crucial for 45 per cent of the total cultivated area which does not have any assured irrigation facility.

Deficient regions

According to latest data of India Meteorological Department, the country has received 347.5 mm rains in the current monsoon season between June 1 and July 21, which is 1.2 per cent below its LPA of 351.7 mm. The pan India rainfall during past week was 3 per cent above normal, with maximum shower reported from southern region followed by Central India. The north-east, east and north-west regions were deficient during July 15-21.

Among all regions, the south peninsula comprising Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has reported 193.6 mm rainfall in July 1-21, which is 42.1 per cent above normal of 136.2 mm. The east and north west meteorological subdivision comprising West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and North-Eastern states has received 353.2 mm rains, which is 19.4 per cent above normal of 295.9 mm.

Central India

Central India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Goa has reported 244.5 mm rainfall, which is 16 per cent above its LPA of 210.7 mm. However, north-west meteorological subdivision comprising Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, has reported 128.6 mm rainfall, which is 4.7 per cent below normal 135 mm for July 1-21 period.

Out of 36 meteorological sub-divisions, deficient rainfall has been reported from 9 such divisions representing 23 per cent of India’s geographical area. Out of 729 districts, as many as 283 districts have reported below normal or deficient rainfall, including 42 where the deficiency is too high.

