Agri Business

India records highest rainfall since 1994 this monsoon, says IMD as season officially ends

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

India recorded the highest rainfall this monsoon since 1994;the IMD said classifying it ‘above normal’ as the season officially ended on Monday.

However, monsoon still remains active over several parts of the country with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying it could be the most extended recorded delayed withdrawal of the rain-bearing winds.

Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions of the IMD, two -- west Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch -- recorded precipitation in “large excess“.

After making an onset over Kerala on June 8, nearly a week after its normal arrival date, the monsoon was sluggish in June and ended with 33 per cent deficiency.

However, it picked up pace in July and ended with 33 per cent more rainfall than usual. August too recorded 15 per cent more rain than normal.

Published on September 30, 2019
weather news
Monsoon
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CMFRI teams up with ISRO to collect wetland data