India has been elected Chairman of The ANRPC in its 45th Assembly meetings.

M. Vasanthagesan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, has taken over the reins from the previous Chairman, Dato Zailani Bin Haji Hashim, Deputy Secretary-General, Ministry of Plantations & Commodities of the Malaysian Government.

Membership of the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries, an inter-governmental organisation of natural rubber-producing countries, is open to the governments of natural rubber producing countries. Currently, 13 countries, including India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam are members of the association.

The member countries of the ANRPC account for 84 per cent of global natural rubber production. India hosted the ANRPC annual meetings in Guwahati from October 9 to 13.