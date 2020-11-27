Indian Institute of Spices Research inks several pacts to share agri technologies

The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) has inked several MoUs to share three technologies and one variety developed by the Institute.

The institute will share three of their technologies with the Centre of Excellence Maddur for Precision Farming under the Karnataka Horticulture Department. Another MoU was inked with a Telangana-based entrepreneur for commercialisation of IISR Pragathi, a widely cultivated turmeric variety developed by IISR.

Essential micro-nutrients

The Centre of Excellence for Precision Farming has inked three separate MoUs with the IISR for obtaining license for producing micro-nutrients for plant growth and health. They have acquired the license for the production of micro-nutrients for black pepper, turmeric and ginger. Micro-nutrients are a proven technology to enhance the productivity of spices, especially to overcome the soil fatigue. “Technology licensing helps in reaching out to more farmers with authentic products and varieties,” said Santhosh J Eapen, IISR Director.

The Centre of Excellence Maddur, a training centre of the Karnataka Horticulture division to train farmers and departmental extension officers in Precision Farming, will be enabled to produce and commercialise the designer micro nutrients with the help of the license.

Mohammed Umar Aktar, a farmer-entrepreneur from Telangana also inked the MoU with IISR. The MoU will enable him to venture into commercial supply of authentic seed material of Pragathi, a turmeric variety with high demand across the country. The institute will monitor the seed production to ensure the quality of the seeds produced by the entrepreneur.

The licensees will also be allowed to brand the produce for marketing purpose. The commercialisation also offers a viable business opportunity to the entrepreneur.