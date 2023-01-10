In its latest post-monsoon estimate, the Coffee Board has revised downwards the Indian coffee crop size for 2022-23 to 3.6 lakh tonnes(lt), about 8.36 per cent lower than its earlier estimates of 3.93 lt. This is mainly on account of excess monsoon rains impacting the crop in the key regions of Karnataka, the largest coffee producing State. However, the overall output for 2022-23 is likely to be higher than the final estimates of 3.42 lt for 2021-22.

As per the post-monsoon estimates, India’s arabica production is expected to be 1.015 lakh tonnes, about 13 per cent lower than post-blossom estimates of 1.164 lakh tonnes. Similarly, the robusta production is expected to be 6.50 per cent lower at 2.59 lakh tonnes from the earlier projection of 2.77 lakh tonnes.

Further revision

There could be further revision in the final estimates as the unseasonal rains had impacted the harvest in certain key growing regions of Karnataka, Coffee Board Secretary and CEO, K G Jagadeesha said.

In Karnataka, the Arabica production is set to be down by 15 per cent at 72,945 tonnes (86,150 tonnes as per earlier estimate). The robusta output in Karnataka is likely to be down by 9 per cent at 1.81 lt (1.99 lt). The overall output in Karnataka is seen lower by about 11 per cent at 2.54 lt (2.85 lt).

Arabica output is set to be lower by 12 per cent in Chikmagalur at 37,875 tonnes (43,225 tonnes), by 15 per cent in Kodagu at 19,220 tonnes (22,725 tonnes) and by 21 per cent in Hassan at 15,850 tonnes (20,200 tonnes). Similarly, robusta is seen lower by 11 per cent in Chikmagalur at 47,280 tonnes (52,955 tonnes), Kodagu by 8 per cent at 1.13 lt (1.22 lt) and Hassan by 10 per cent at 20,950 tonnes (23,325 tonnes).

In Kerala, the arabica crop is seen about 3 per cent lower than initial estimate at 2,000 tonnes (2,060 tonnes) and Robustas marginally down at 71,750 tonnes (72,275 tonnes).

In Tamil Nadu, the arabica output is seen lower by 4.15 per cent at 13,850 tonnes (14,450 tonnes) and robusta marginally lower at 5,490 tonnes (5590 tonnes).

