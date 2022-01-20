India’s agri exports to touch highest level of $50 billion in FY22, says govt

×

RELATED Making India a food export powerhouse

Increase in shipments led by rice, wheat, sugar, marine products, spices

India’s agricultural exports, including marine and plantation products, is set to touch an all-time high of $50 billion in financial year 2021-22 — up from $41.25 billion in the previous fiscal, according to government estimates. In April-November 2021, exports of agricultural products were valued at $31.05 billion, posting a 23.21 per cent against exports worth $25.20 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, a statement released by the Commerce & Industry Ministry, on Thursday, pointed out. “Our rice exports are likely to touch 21-22 million tonnes (mt) this year, i.e., around half of the world export market (about 48 per cent). Exports of non-basmati rice have increased by over 46 per cent during the year,” the release said. After a gap of many years, India has been able to export substantial quantities of wheat so far this year, registering a growth of around 421 per cent. Export of sugar, too, has increased by 62 per cent and the export of other cereals has increased by 79 per cent. “Increase in exports of these products have benefited farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra,” the release said.

Marines & Spices

Export of marine products, too, is likely to cross $8 billion for the first time this year, benefiting farmers in the coastal States of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Spices exports are doing well this fiscal and are expected to total $4.8 billion, the highest annual exports so far.

The coffee sector, which faced supply-side issues due to the pandemic, managed to increased exports by around 35 per cent, which has improved realisations for coffee growers in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the release said. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic during first quarter of 2020 resulted in increased demand for staples, which provided an opportunity for higher agriculture exports and the Commerce Department made special efforts to facilitate exports during the period, the statement added. “The validity of various certifications/ accreditations was extended beyond their dates of expiry; control rooms were set up to resolve problems faced by the exporters; Export Inspection Council and other boards & authorities extended their support by issuing online certificates for exports; State governments and district administrations were contacted to resolve specific bottlenecks faced by the exporters; steps were taken to facilitate opening of testing laboratories,” it pointed out.