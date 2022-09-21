India’s first plant-based meat shipped to US

September 21 In a first for India, GREENEST, plant-based protein food brand, has shipped India’s first Plant Based meat export consignment to the US from Gujarat , Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) said in an announcement on Wednesday. The 5,000-kg consignment consists of GREENEST Plant-based Mini Samosas, Hot and Spicy Strips, Momos, Spring Rolls, Nuggets, Grilled patty, and other vegan products. This makes plant-based meat and vegan food products a new high-potential addition to India’s export basket. “This is just a beginning, and we hope that India with its rich vegetarian heritage will become a hub for the growing global demand for plant based Vegan products” said M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA. Harpreet Singh, Regional Head, APEDA-Gujarat, said, “Plant based vegan food is a burgeoning category with a strong international potential and we see it as one of the key contributors to our packed foods export portfolio from Gujarat.” As per APEDA estimates, Indian plant protein market is set to reach $ 400-450 million in the next five years, and India is well-positioned to service national and international plant protein demand. Gaurav Sharma, Founder & CEO, GREENEST, said, “We are honoured to flag off India’s first export of plant based meat to the US in collaboration with Wholesome Foods and express our wholehearted gratitude to APEDA for its support. We have been receiving a large interest from foreign markets for high quality and healthy plant based foods.” GREENEST has collaborated with Wholesome Foods to export its range of plant-based products to the US. Wholesome Foods stated that Indian plant-based foods are primed to be a popular category in the global markets and are witnessing a high number of enquiries for ethnic and value-added plant-based meals both from food service operators and retailers. “The consignment to the US is the first of many more to follow and we are confident that with APEDA’s continuous involvement and support, we will see many more flag offs happening in the times to come,” said Jeet Hirpara, Managing Partner of Wholesome Foods. GREENEST is said to be in active discussions with customers from other countries to leverage the demand for Indian Traditional plant based and vegan products. GREENEST is an Indian brand — backed by investors like Better Bite Ventures, a New Zealand-based dedicated Alt Protein VC fund, Magnetic and Sachid Madan, former Chief Executive of ITCs’s frozen snacks business.

