In a bid to encourage the adoption of organic farming practices among cotton growers, Indo Count Industries Limited (ICIL) has collaborated with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH to introduce a transformative initiative under the AVANI project. The initiative aims to strengthen sustainable organic cotton production and promote ethical practices within the textile industry.

The AVANI project, initiated by ICIL in 2020-21, focuses on promoting organic cotton in Maharashtra, particularly in the Yavatmal district. The project includes four Internal Control Systems for Group Organic Certification (ICS) groups in Ghatanji tehsil, where farmers are encouraged to follow sustainable practices for socio-economic benefits. ICIL has deployed a team of agricultural specialists and field staff to provide educational and training support to farmers.

Tech aid, market access

The collaboration with GIZ, commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), underscores a shared commitment to fostering environmental sustainability and improving livelihoods, ICIL stated in a press statement. GIZ will provide technical assistance to support farmers in Yavatmal, including capacity building on organic farming techniques, certification processes, and access to markets for organic cotton produce.

Kailash Lalpuria, CEO & Executive Director of Indo Count Industries Limited, emphasised sustainability as a core business philosophy. He stated, “Through this partnership with GIZ India, we are proud to support organic cotton farming initiatives that align with our commitment to ethical and responsible farming practices. Together, we aspire to create a more sustainable and resilient cotton value chain.”

Dr. Rossitza Krueger, Programme Lead, Sustainability and Value Added in Agricultural Supply Chains at GIZ India, said, “By promoting organic cotton cultivation in the Yavatmal district, we aim to empower farmers, protect the environment, and promote sustainable development in the region.”