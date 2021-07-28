Intense rain clouds move in over Delhi, adjoining foothills

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The latest low-pressure area, the third this month, has intensified into ‘well-marked’ and is parked this (Wednesday) morning over South Bangladesh and adjoining North Bay of Bengal and West Bengal, and expected to move fully into Indian territory across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.
This movement of the well-marked ‘low’ over the next two days, along the monsoon trough over the plains of North and East India, will bring even more widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very falls over East, North-West India and parts of the west coast and adjoining interior peninsula.
Satellite pictures this (Wednesday) morning showed intense rain clouds massing up over the plains of North-West India, around Delhi and neighbourhood, including Jhansi and Agra to the south and Ambala in the north, and filtering into the hills in adjoining Uttarakhand, vulnerable to landslides and avalanches.
Rain deficit down to 1% under monsoon onslaught
Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and North-West Uttar Pradesh today (Wednesday), India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar until Friday and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until Saturday.
Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over the plains of West Bengal until tomorrow (Thursday); over Jharkhand on Thursday; over Chhattisgarh on Friday; and over East Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra until Friday, and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls.
Rain intensity may relent, but no respite for West Coast
Private forecaster Skymet Weather said that the current low-pressure area is the fourth of this season overall in the Indian waters and is statistically considered an average number halfway through, as July — normally the rainiest of the four monsoon months — prepares to sign off.
This ‘low’ may loiter around the North Bay and neighbouring West Bengal and Bangladesh for the next two days, with only a marginal shift towards land. By tomorrow (Thursday), it may pass over the fringes of West Bengal, North Odisha, South Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
It may make a customary track along the Indo-Gangetic plains and move along the monsoon trough. The slow-moving system may spend four to five days traversing the plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and East Rajasthan. Unlike predecessors, it may spare Telangana, Maharashtra (including Konkan) and Gujarat from intense weather.
Over the next two days, Skymet predicted heavy rainfall over West Bengal, North Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. Thereafter, the heavy rainfall belt will shift to North Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Delhi may also end July on a rainy note, with widespread heavy showers on the last two days.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...