Active buying support from exporters has lifted CTC leaf prices at Coonoor tea auctions, witnessing a good sales percentage.

Traders said the demand was good for larger brokens, especially from Iraqi buyers, and the enquiries for the forthcoming sales especially for this particular variety was also encouraging. Though the offered quantities in the auction were lower, traders expressed the hope that the start of summer rains across growing regions would revive production and improve tea arrivals in the upcoming auctions.

The quantity offered in leaf was 10,47,556 kg, while arrivals in dust grades were 3,02,926 kg, witnessing a sales percentage of 93.

Global Tea Auctioneers said high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC leaf sold dearer by ₹3-4 and more in line with quality. Better medium sorts had fair demand and sold steady to dearer by ₹2-3. The mediums and plainer sorts were also dearer by ₹1-2.

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades were steady dearer by ₹2-3. The primary brokens was up by ₹3-4. The high-priced and better liquoring sorts were sold steady by ₹1-2.

In dust orthodox, the primary orthodox dust grades were steady to dearer by ₹4-5 and more at times in line with quality. Occasionally some lots sold easier by ₹3-4 as well. The secondaries and finer dusts were fully firm to dearer by ₹2-3, Global Tea Auctioneers said.

