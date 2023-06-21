Mango exports to countries such as the US and Australia are likely to register nearly 200 per cent growth this season at between 2,200 and 2,500 tonnes on higher demand and improved availability of quality produce. Also, factors such as the decline in international air freight rates and the commencement of additional irradiation facility in Gujarat have aided the shipments, APEDA sources said.

Indian mango exports to US and Australia undergo an irradiation process, where the fruit is exposed to gamma radiation that kills the insects or pests inside the fruit. The irradiation facility are located in Mumbai, Nashik, Bengaluru and the latest one in Ahmedabad operationalised this year.

“By the end of this season in July, we expect the mango exports from irradiation facilities to be in the range of 2,200-2,500 tonnes, almost a 200 per cent increase over last year’s 891 tonnes, mainly to the US,” an APEDA source said.

Air freights

Kaushal Khakhar, CEO, Kay Bee Exports, a large exporter, said the rationalisation of air freights have made Indian mangoes viable for the consumers in the US this season. Also the price gap between the Indian mango and the Latin American one, which was in multiples earlier, has now reduced giving an incentive for the Indian diaspora to try it out. That’s why the shipments have more than doubled this year, Khakhar said.

KS Ravi, Managing Director, Innova Agri Bio Park in Bengaluru, said the shipments from his facility will be touching a record high of 500 tonnes this year, an increase of 100 per cent over the previous year, on strong demand from the US and Australia. Innova, the only gamma irradiation facility for fruits and vegetables in South India, gets mangoes from registered farms in Vijayawada, Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor and Kolar among others.

“We export all varieties of mangoes such as Banganapalle, Imampasand, Rasalu and Kesar among others. There is a huge demand, but we are unable to meet as we are not getting enough quality mangoes,” Ravi said.

Exporters said the shipments to other countries have also seen an increase and the overall Indian mango exports, which stood at 22,923 tonnes during 2022-23, are expected to rise this year.

