Japan-based Takasago International India, one of the leading flavour and fragrances companies globally, has major expansion plans in India to support its strong growth in the country through new market opportunities, says Shaheel TTP, Managing Director, India and South Asia.

Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Takasago began its Indian journey in 2014 and has set up its own facility in Chennai for research and development (creation), marketing and manufacturing of flavours and fragrances products.

The Japanese firm’s flavour and fragrances plant in India has a capacity to produce 20,000 tonnes annually and it plans to bring Japanese technology to provide unique and differential experience to Indian consumers, Shaheel said.

Shaheel TTP, Managing Director, India and South Asia, Takasago

India fragrance centre

Takasago’s business in India is worth about ₹150 crore and the growth in 2023 was 30 per cent, he said. The company will continue to invest in India in terms of R&D facilities, people resources and technology transfers. “We feel greatly happy with our robust progress in India so far and we also have a strong and highly positive outlook for India for the future. Since its inception in India in 2014, Takasago International India business growth has increased 10X in India and the CAGR has been more than 40 per cent,” said Shaheel in an email interaction.

Earlier this month, Takasago set up its International India Fragrance Centre in Mumbai, comprising fragrance research, creation and development and sensory evaluation of the fragrance products in an R&D set-up by trained professionals, he said.

The new Mumbai centre will cater to the fragrance preferences of Indian beauty consumers. The company will collaborate closely with local fragrance experts, perfumers and consumers to gain insights into the scents that evoke positive emotions and cultural significance within the Indian context, Shaheel said.

Takasago will offer personalised fragrance consultations and experiences to allow consumers to explore and discover scents that best suit their individual preferences and lifestyles.

Stringent quality standards

The company plans to explore the use of sustainable or ethically sourced ingredients in fragrance creation at the Mumbai centre, for specifically targeting the Indian market

The Japanese firm has joined hands with FMCG companies in India to provide unique fragrance and flavour for their brands. The company aims higher to make India its global growth engine and plans to create fragrances for India in India, the India and South Asia Managing Director said.

By nature of the business, its customers include multi-national, large Indian business houses and MSME players in the FMCG segments in India.

Paul Ireland, President of Takasago’s global fragrance division, said the company uses fragrance ingredients as mandated by IFRA (International Fragrance Research Association) standards as well as based on stringent internal quality standards it follows.

Paul Ireland, President of Takasago’s global fragrance division

The company, which has emerged as the number one in Asia, is directly represented in about 30 countries, with creation centres in about 15 countries and production sites in another 30, he said.

Sourcing from India

Ever since it set its foot in the country, India’s role for global sourcing by the firm has risen manifold. From entering into annual contracts for sourcing several aroma ingredients from the country, Takasago is getting into know-how transfer with key suppliers in India. Takasago is also spreading from sourcing of aroma ingredients to naturals and to spices from India, said Ireland.

Takasago’s flavours are used in frozen desserts, beverages and ice creams, gums, confectioneries, and processed foods (frozen foods, soups, condiments, among others), as well as other processed food materials, food additives and related products.

Its fragrance products are used in soaps, detergents, cosmetics, prestige fragrances and perfuming agents, as well as related products. Aroma chemicals include menthol, ingredients such as musk, among others.