Jeera acreage has rebounded this rabi season to a four-year high as farmers have expanded the cultivation of the seed spice in the key producing States of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Trade sources said the record prices of jeera in the last marketing season prompted farmers to expand the area significantly.

Per the official data, in Gujarat, the area under jeera stands at 5.60 lakh hectares (lh) as of January 8 — up 160 per cent from 2.75 lh last year. The normal area under jeera in the largest producing State is 3.5 lh.

In Rajasthan, official data show that jeera has been sow on 6.90 lh in the State as of January 8 against 5.50 lh a year ago — an increase of 25 per cent.

The total acreage under jeera this year is over 12.50 lh, which is up 38 per cent from 9 lh a year ago. Per the Spices Board data, jeera acreage was a record 12.76 lh in 2019-20, when the production hit a high of 9.12 lakh tonnes.

“Despite the overall price decline in the last quarter, cumin has seen a significant increase in acreage, experiencing over a 50 per cent rise in cultivation this winter. In Gujarat, jeera sowing witnessed strong growth by nearly 102 per cent with 5.4 lakh hectares (compared to the average of 3.5 lakh hectares in the last 3 years). The high prices of 2022-23 season has prompted all farmers to sow cumin in great quantities,” said Yogesh Mehta of Spice Exim.

Weather vagaries

Jeera prices scaled the ₹62,000 per quintal mark in July on shortfall in supply and higher demand. “Over the past one month, prices have crashed from around ₹50,000 per quintal to around ₹30,000 levels in anticipation that there would be a bumper crop. However, it is too early to predict the crop size due to the changing climate pattern. We will have to wait and see ,” said Bhagirath Chaudhary, Director of Jodhpur-based South Asia Biotech Centre (SABC), which works with jeera farmers promoting the integrated pest management techniques.

While the water availability is low, the number of cold days are also less this year. Besides there are instances of the fusarium wilt attack on the crop, Chaudhary said. He further said due to climate issues, there’s anticipation of higher incidence of blight and sucking pest attacks, going into the season.

The modal price (the rate at which most trades take place) of jeera in Unjha market ruled at ₹30,500 on January 11 — down from ₹44,000 levels in early December.

“From our sources from other origins, we understand China is expecting three times higher crop, Egypt and Syria two times higher crop. New crop cumin 99 per cent purity for March-April 2024 shipment, for nearby destinations, are being quoted at $3,300 per tonne on cost and freight basis,” Mehta said.