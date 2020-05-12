Kaleshwaram project initiates wet run at Mallannasagar

The Telangana is witness to yet another critical step towards the goal of making the State agriculture productive by harnessing the Godavari waters with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The wet run commenced today with the release of water from Komuravelli Mallannasagar pump house, one of the most important phases in the mega KLIP.

The Godavari water released from Ranganayaka Sagar reached the Mallannasagar surge pool. Mallannasagar is the biggest manmade reservoir in KLIP with a capacity to store 50 TMC water.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has built both Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs.

In a low-key event, the officials began a wet run on Tuesday evening. As part of this exercise, water was released by charging up the machines.

State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been supervising the progress of the mega project seen to play a significant role in increasing the acreage under agriculture.

As per the plan, after filling the Mallannasagar reservoir, the water would be released to Kondapochamma reservoir. The works are on for the 50TMC capacity Mallannasagar works.

The majority of ayacut of KLIP is under Mallannasagar reservoir. The Baswapur reservoir, which is far away, will also get water from this reservoir. The drought-prone Nalgonda district will get the Godavari water from this vast reservoir. After that, the water pumped up reaches to Singur reservoir from this Mallannasagar reservoir.

The Mallannasagar pump house has eight machines with 43 megawatts capacity. The water discharge capacity is 248.500 cumecs. Over 1,25,000 lakh acres of ayacut in Siddipet and neighbouring districts will get the irrigation water from Mallannasagar. All the tanks on the way to Kondapochamma also will be filled with the Godavari water.

MEIL is setting up pump houses with 63 machines with a total capacity of 3767 megawatts. Out of these, 49 machines are continuously pumping the water. The erection of other devises is on at a brisk pace.

The company built the world’s biggest underground Gayatri pump house with eight machines with 139 megawatts capacity.