Karnataka Bank has launched ‘KBL Utsav 2023-24’ campaign for home loans, car loans, agri loans and gold loans from October 19 to December 31.

A media statement said Karnataka Bank is committed to help customers achieve their dreams of owning a home and a car. The bank offers gold and agri loans with attractive interest rates and real-time customer authentication. The bank’s in-house developed digital products provide simplified digital processing and quick sanctions, it said.

Srikrishnan H, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank said, “We are extremely pleased to bring this special campaign KBL Utsav 2023-24 to the delight of our customers during the festive season. The campaign is loaded with offers and benefits clubbed with digital experience. This is our way of rewarding our customers for their high levels of trust and confidence in us.”

Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of Karnataka Bank, said the bank is creating customer friendly prepositions and collaborating with partners in different fields. The benefit of this will be soon seen in the bank’s services and deliverables, he said.

