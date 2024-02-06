Karnataka is looking at partnering with the agri-tech start-ups to provide better market linkage to the farmers, said the State Agriculture Minister, N Cheluvarayaswamy.

“There are lot of start-ups in the State. We are looking at how to collaborate with them so that the farmers in the State can benefit from the start-ups,” Cheluvarayaswamy said.

The Karnataka Agriculture Minister visited the offices of the Bengaluru-based BigHaat on Monday to understand the functioning of the agri-tech start-up.

BigHaat, which has built a digital eco-system for the agri-sector using technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, provides farmers access to inputs such as seeds, agrochemicals, small implements, and also credit across the country. It also offers crop diagnostic and advisory services in multiple local languages and provides market linkages to the farmers.