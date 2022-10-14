The Karnataka government will soon come out with a uniform brand name, tag line and logo for products of FPOs (farmer producer organisations) in the state, according to MV Venkatesh, Chairman of the Action Group for Uniform FPO Branding.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati in Udupi on Friday, he told businessline that the aim is to come out with a uniform brand name for FPO products from the state. The would help promote and sell FPO produce directly to consumers.

The Government had crowdsourced the brand name, tag line and logo for the plan, and around 250 names had been received so far. The Government was also seeking the help of writers and poets to suggest a good brand name.

A Government committee will select the top 10 names from the list and submit them to the Chief Minister and the Agriculture Minister, to finalise a brand name. The selected name will be used as a mother brand name to promote and market all products of FPOs in Karnataka, he said.

Asked about the time frame for the finalisation of the brand name, he said the Government is planning to come out with a brand name in another two months.

The name should connect with the people of the state, country, and across the world, he said.

The Government plans to promote and market non-perishable products of FPOs, including millets, spices and honey, in the initial phase. Other products will be added in subsequent phases, he said.

