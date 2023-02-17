Karnataka announced plans to incentivise millets production besides initiating a new schemes to promote processing and exports of horticulture produce and bring more area under organic and natural farming in the state.

Presenting Budget 2023-24, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced an incentive of ₹ 10,000 per hectare for enhancing minor millets production under the ‘Raithasiri’ scheme and also hiked the limit on interest free short-term loan to farmers from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh this year.

“Karnataka is at the forefront of millets production. As a part of the International Year of Millets, an incentive of ₹10,000 per hectare will be provided to minor millets growers under “Raithasiri” scheme to promote area expansion, production and to increase productivity. Apart from this, under new scheme of ‘Mukhyamanthri Raitha Unnathi Yojane,’ priority will be given for providing subsidy to Farmer Producers Organisations undertaking processing, grading and packing at field level,” Bommai said.

Through KAPPEC (Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation) ‘Raitha Sampada’ programme will be initiated to promote processing and export of agricultural and horticultural produce at a cost of ₹100 crore, Bommai added. Karnataka, a large producer of horticulture crops, presently has 26.21 lakh ha under horticulture crops with an output of 242 lakh tonnes valued at ₹66,263 crore. Bommai also said that Apical Root Culture Technology will be introduced at reasonable price to farmers to achieve self-reliance in potato seed cultivation. Potato seed is being imported from the Northern states for potato cultivation.

One farm One crop scheme

‘One farm One crop’ scheme will be implemented in the 12 horticulture farms of the department. According to the agro climatic conditions, suitable crops will be identified and research and demonstration will be carried out to enhance productivity. “One time grant of ₹10 crore will be provided for this,” he said.

Supplementing the Centre’s scheme to attract one crore farmers to organic farming, Bommai announced that one lakh hectares will be covered under organic and holistic farming in the next four years on cluster model in 50 hectares area in each taluk of the state.

Water conservation

Further, to improve underground water level, a new scheme “Jalanidhi” will be launched wherein water conservation works will be taken up by building farm ponds in farmers’ lands. Under this, all farmers will be encouraged to construct farm ponds in their own land by converging with MGNREGA scheme.

Horticulture

The chief minister also announced an assistance of ₹10 crore to Agriculture and Horticulture Research Centre at Theerthahalli to develop new technology for the management of diseases affecting arecanut crops and also to enhance productivity, while announcing horticulture college in Tiptur. He also said that ₹100 crore grant will be allocated to Karnataka Grapes and Wine Board to assist grape growers in various activities.

Karnataka has provided ₹39,031 crore grant in the year 2023-24 to the Agriculture and allied activities sector. “The limit of interest free short-term loan given to farmers will be increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh from this year. This would ensure availability of hassle free and need based loan facility for making necessary preparation for farm-related activities”, Bommai said. This year, a loan of ₹25,000 crore will be distributed to over 30 lakhs farmers. “We have decided to give additional subsidy of ₹10,000 in 2023-2024 under the new scheme ‘Bhoo siri’ for Kisan Credit Card holders. This would facilitate farmers purchase seeds, fertiliser, pesticides and other farm inputs in times of exigencies. The state will contribute ₹2,500 and NABARD ₹7,500 and would benefit around 50 lakh farmers of the State” he added.