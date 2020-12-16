Kashmir saffron set to bloom in Maharashtra

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
In a unique experiment, a few farmers in the Mahabaleshwar hill station area of Maharashtra have planted Himalayan saffron for the first time.
The saffron flowers have started blooming in Mahabaleshwar which has low temperature, suitable soil and is at 4,500 ft above mean sea level location.
The spice derived from the saffron flowers stigma is the most costliest in the world and in the domestic market, it fetches ₹3-3.5 lakh per kg.
The farmers are keeping their fingers crossed and are waiting for the full bloom in January hoping the temperature does not rise beyond a certain threshold due to global warming. The local agriculture officers have sourced the planting material in the form of bulbs from the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. Mahabaleshwar is already well known for its strawberries extensively cultivated here for the last three decades.
Ganesh Jambhle, a farmer from Mahabaleshwar, said that the cultivation cost of he fruit has been rising over the years, while the income doesn’t go beyong ₹3.5 lakh per acre. Therefore, he was looking for alternative crops and realised that the saffron bulb can yield the flowers for 10 years. On the other hand, strawberry requires replanting every year from the nurseries to the fields.
If the experiment is successful, then one acre could yield over 2-3 kg of saffron, which will provide much better revenue than the strawberries.
Jambhle’s efforts are supported by the District Superintendent of Agriculture, Vijay Raut, who told BusinessLine that the spice plant requires 10 degrees centigrade of temperature, which is present in Mahabaleshwar from November to January. This year, due to extended rains, the planting could not happen in August, but it was carried out in October and the farmers are waiting for the January harvest.
Ganesh Borde, Agriculture Assistant of Mahabaleshwar, said the cultivation of saffron is very difficult because obtaining a kg of saffron spice requires processing and removing stigma from 1.5 lakh flowers.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...