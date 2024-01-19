Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL) has tied up with Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) to market vaccines for humans, livestock and fish.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed in this regard will allow KFL to sell across Kerala all the products of IIL, a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board. To begin with, KFL will market IIL’s veterinary items.

When it comes to cattle, ILL products are renowned for their ability to boost milk production in cows and ensure higher fat content in their milk, besides stronger immunity for cows and better reproductive capacity, KFL said in a release.

B Sreekumar, Managing Director, KFL, said the ILL products will supplement the cattle feed with nutrients amid a rise in the cost of raw materials of our products. Not only will this help farmers with a cut in the cost of raw feed for their cows, but also with a rise in milk productivity.

KFL manufactures products for various breeds of cows with the aim of keeping them in good health as well as better productivity and quality of milk.