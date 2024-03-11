The Kerala High Court has directed the Spices Board to consider and take a decision on a representation filed by the Cardamom Growers Association urging the Board to withdraw its decision to pool cardamom in auction conducted by the Board and to allow only growers/planters to pool/sell cardamom through e-auction at Puttady in Idukki and Bodinayakanur in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Red Sea crisis begins to hurt India’s spices export

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive while allowing a writ petition filed by the association.

According to the petitioner, despite strong objections made by the petitioner and others, the Board allowed the dealers to pool cardamom in the auction. The law provided for only growers/planters to pool cardamom in licensed auction centres.

New system

The petitioner pointed out that the Board had also decided to introduce a system whereby the auctioneer would not be allowed to pool/trade beyond a fixed upper limit in an auction.

By a circular issued in 2022, the Board had allowed the dealers to pool up to 25 tonnes in an auction which was also violative of the Cardamom (Licencing and Marketing) Rules. The petitioner had given the Board a representation highlighting the difficulties and hardships faced by the cardamom growers and sought to withdraw the decisions. The growers did not get attractive prices because of the new decision. The Board was asked to take take steps to adhere to the terms and conditions of the auction.