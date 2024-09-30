The Association of Planters of Kerala (APK) has reiterated its demand for a productivity-linked wage system in the plantation sector to help balance the interests of both employers and employees to ensure productivity benefits for all stakeholders. It is time for a new approach as Kerala has long been a high-cost producer, and the plantation sector has done well to manage costs, Prince Thomas George, chairman, APK said, addressing the 85th annual general meeting

The climate change is already impacting plantations and there is a need to develop climate-resilient crops, improve water management and adopt sustainable farming practices to protect plantations from future threats, he said. He urged the government to introduce a plantation diversification policy that includes clarity on land use, financial incentives and easy access to loans. “The future of our plantations lies in diversification. We can no longer depend on mono-cropping alone. Diversifying our crops will not only increase the economic viability of our plantations but also help us mitigate the risks posed by fluctuating markets and unpredictable weather”, he said

Speaking on the occasion, Mathew Abraham, the new president of the United Planters Association of South India (Upasi), underlined the need for developing a comprehensive insurance scheme for plantations to address the growing impact of climate change on the sector’s productivity. Such a scheme would offer critical support to growers during adverse climate events, safeguarding their livelihoods and protecting their crops from unpredictable weather patterns.

‘Unprecedented crisis’

The plantations are today faced with an unprecedented crisis as factors such as low-commodity prices, high cost of production, high social cost, low land productivity and climate change issues, have weakened the plantation sector in the State, he said.

The carbon sequestration potential of the plantation sector — particularly in rubber, coffee, and tea — remains largely untapped. With the Centre moving towards implementing the Green Credit programme, it is vital to develop a strategy for carbon sequestration and credit generation in these commodities, he said.

Earlier, inaugurating the meeting, TP Ramakrishnan, MLA and convenor of Left Democratic Front, called for concerted efforts from officials and planters for the protection of the sector nationally and improve productivity to generate more revenue.