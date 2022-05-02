Kerala to conduct feasibility study on Climate Smart Coffee

In collaboration with the Netherlands, the Kerala government is looking at implementing the Climate Smart Coffee concept in Wayanad.

P Rajeeve, State Industries Minister, said that the Netherlands-based study team NLWorks would carry out a technical feasibility, commercial viability, social and ecological impact on the project before moving forward.

The Minister, who held discussions with the visiting Netherlands team, said that the study would be carried out considering the long-term sustainability of the environment and ensuring increased wages for coffee farmers in the region while implementing the project in the first phase.

Climate Smart Coffee

Climate smart coffee plantations aim to reduce climate change, increase climate resilience and protect biodiversity. It has the potential to significantly increase the income for farmers and create attractive, local state-of-the-art employment in agro-forestry, food and energy productions.

Model coffee farm

The Dutch team would like to establish a consortium of local government, industry, academia, and the environment in Wayanad. They have also proposed supporting the creation of a model coffee farm. The Minister said these initiatives align with the Government’s vision of setting up a coffee park and enhancing exports from Wayanad.

In addition, coffee and spice companies in the Dutch market are interested in working with climate coffee, spices, and fruits. Rajeeve said, NL Works will help coordinate and establish this connection with the export market, thereby doubling the farmers’ income.

It may be recalled that a broad coalition of Indian and Dutch companies, universities, and government agencies signed an ambition document in July 2021, that outlines the shared ambition to implement the Climate Smart Coffee concept in Kerala and beyond.