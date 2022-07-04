Kerala’s traditional fishing sector hit by kerosene price hike

Protest is brewing among the traditional fishing sector in Kerala over the recent hike in kerosene prices which went up to ₹102 per litre.

The traditional fishing sector, which is already hit by a declining catch in the seas and restricted fishing days due to weather related issues, will be in further trouble due to the hike in fuel prices, Charles George, president of Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi said.

‘Unjustifiable’

He said the hike is unjustifiable and would hit the traditional fishing sector in a big way, impacting the livelihood of fishing communities.

It is pointed out that kerosene prices were ₹84 in May and it was hiked by ₹4 in June. Now, this has again increased by ₹14 to touch ₹102 with effect from July 1.

George said there was constant pressure on the State Government from the Centre to end the diversion of a part of the quota of kerosene allotted to the State to the fisheries sector. While the volume of kerosene supplies used to be around 28,000 kilo litres a few months ago, the volume had been reduced to 2,000 kilo litres. The supplies to the fisheries sector had been cut from 450 litres per month to 129 litres.

The price increase of kerosene had come at a time when the traditional fishermen were expecting to reap the benefits of the ban on trawling during the monsoon season. Though the State government had, during the last assembly elections, promised to supply kerosene at ₹25 a litre to the fishing sector, the assurance was not fulfilled. The neighbouring Tamil Nadu is still supplying kerosene to the fisheries sector at ₹20 a litre, he said.