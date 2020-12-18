Keventer Agro goes online with eStore App

Keventer Agro has launched online food and beverage platform, Keventer eStore App, for providing convenient shopping experience to its customers.

The company has set up its own delivery network to have better control over hygiene and sanitation. With the launch of Keventer eStore, customers can now order from a wide range of products including UHT milk, beverages, ice-cream, packaged drinking water, fruit snacks and frozen foods among others, said a press statement issued by the company.

“From launching unique propositions like store locator on the website to partnering with food delivery platforms like Swiggy Grocery and Zomato Market, our focus has been on adapting to digital in making food and dairy products available to the customers without the need for them to step outside ,” Mayank Jalan, Chairman and Managing Director, Keventer Agro, said in the release.