Kings Infra Ventures net profit up by 107%

Kings Infra Ventures net profit went up by 107 per cent in FY 22 to ₹2.95 crore compared with ₹1.42 crore in the previous year. The EPS was ₹1.26 in FY 22 as against ₹0.61 in the previous year.

The company was able to achieve better financial performances during the FY 22 as well as the Q4 of 2022 due to strong growth in the aquaculture sector. The performance assumes significance despite the many challenges and serious issues faced in the export and trading business due to the logistics bottleneck, container shortages, unrest in Sri Lanka’s Colombo Port, war in Ukraine and the strategic decision of the company to reduce the dependency on the Chinese market.

The Q4 revenue was grown at 23 per cent as against the same period in the previous year. The total revenue for FY22 has grown 8 per cent compared with FY21. The EBITDA for FY 22 was ₹6.41 crore against ₹4.10 crore in FY 21 and has grown at 56 per cent.

Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director, Kings Infra Ventures said major expansion in the aquaculture division, along with launch of subsidiaries SISTA 360 and Mariculture Tech Park, is progressing on expected lines. The company hopes to bring a total transformation in the aquaculture industry in the country with its special focus on technology development in sustainable and traceable aquaculture.