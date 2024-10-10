Kisanserv, a retail company specialising in fresh fruits and vegetables, is expanding its product line through a strategic partnership with Milky Mist, a dairy brand.

A media statement said this partnership allows Kisanserv to introduce over 200 stock keeping units (SKUs) of premium dairy products, made from 100 per cent cow’s milk, across all its convenience retail stores in Pune and Mumbai.

By adding dairy to its offering, Kisanserv is taking a step toward achieving its goal of scaling up to 250 stores and hitting ₹500 crore in revenue over the next four years.

Growth plans

Quoting Niranjan Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Kisanserv, the statement said: “Our customers have a long demand for dairy products alongside fresh fruits and vegetables. With a strong customer base, introducing dairy is a natural step that will enhance convenience and boost both revenue and profit margins.

“Our association with Milky Mist aligns perfectly with our vision, creating a strong synergy between the two companies. Milky Mist’s revenue reached ₹2,000 crore last year, and both companies have aggressive growth plans for the coming years. Milky Mist’s ambitions in India, along with Kisanserv’s focus on expansion in Western India, will mutually benefit both businesses.”

It said that Kisanserv is generating ₹41,000 per sq ft per year, which is significantly higher than the ₹31,000 achieved by other top grocery retailers. With the planned store expansion, Kisanserv is setting its sights on increasing this figure to ₹65,000 per sq ft per year. This success comes from Kisanserv’s direct partnerships with farmers, a streamlined supply chain, and now, the addition of high-demand dairy products from Milky Mist, it said.

Kisanserv has its sights set on expanding into key markets such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, it added.