The second edition of the Kerala Plantation Expo will be held in Kochi for three days from January 20, invigorating the State government’s measures towards the growth of Kerala’s plantation sector by showcasing its brand potential to tap the global and domestic demand for a wide range of products and services.

An array of special B2B meets showcasing the products and services in the plantation sector will be a highlight of the expo. The State Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the expo.

Organised by the Plantation Directorate of the State Industries Department, the expo strives to reinstate the glory of Kerala’s storied plantation sector by featuring its history, diverse products including spices and industrial raw materials like rubber and more recent diversification into tourism and hospitality activities, a press release said.

The event will feature stalls by Kerala-registered plantations, distributors of tools and equipment related to the sector, service providers and plantation institutions under the State and Central governments. The first edition of the Plantation Expo was held in Thiruvananthapuram in February last year.