Agritech firm Leads Connect Services signed a memorandum of understanding with ICRISAT to study the dynamics of the agricultural value chain and develop sustainable solutions for all stakeholders in agriculture.

The partnership aims to bridge the gaps in the agri-value chain and provide farmer-centric solutions like optimal markets for produce and fintech support, the company said in a statement.

Navneet Ravikar, Chairman and Managing Director, Leads Connect Services, signed the MoU with Victor Afari Sefa, a citizen of Ghana who joined ICRISAT in March 2022 as Director, Global Research Programme Enabling Systems Transformation, ICRISAT. The MoU was signed recently at the sensitisation programme on marketing strategies for farmer producer organisations (FPOs) organised by LeadsConnect in collaboration with Agribusiness and Innovation Platform-International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (AIP-ICRISAT).

For LeadsConnect, which is already working in the chilli, pulses, and turmeric value chains, this MoU will further open new avenues with FPOs across India to collaborate and prioritise the needs of farmers, providing a better price for their produce. This collaboration with ICRISAT unlocks the potential to work in Africa as well for the upliftment of the farming community.

LeadsConnect also launched the AGRANI app, a SaaS-based platform developed for all stakeholders in the agriculture sector. It aims to connect the farm-to-fork value chain and provide farmer-first solutions using Space Tech analytics and artificial intelligence.