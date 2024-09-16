Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF), a Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu)-based sustainable and vertically integrated agriculture services company, has announced its foray into Indonesia to provide “climate-resilient agriculture solutions and high-impact carbon credits” to millions of marginalised farmers.

The company signed an agreement with Verdana International, a Kaula Lumpur-based carbon asset management and development solutions company, to help small-holder farmers generate carbon credits.

“This collaboration will transform the agricultural landscape for over 15 million marginalised farmers. We will introduce climate-resilient farming techniques specifically tailored to small-holder farmers, improving crop productivity and soil health,” a company spokesperson said.

“In addition to advancing sustainable farming practices, LEAF will lead the generation of high impact carbon credits. Our association with Verdana will simplify the carbon validation process, aligning with Indonesia’s national carbon reduction goals,” he said.

The resulting carbon credits will create a new revenue stream for farmers, further promoting environmental stewardship and economic resilience.

“Our partnership with Verdana International marks a significant milestone in our mission to advance climate-resilient agriculture on a global scale. We are now bringing this expertise to Indonesia, empowering millions of farmers to build a sustainable and prosperous future,” Palat Vijayaraghavan, Founder & CEO of LEAF, said.

Asad Sultan, CEO of Verdana International, said that the integration of sustainable practices and carbon credits would open new avenues for growth and ensure our farmers’ continued contribution to Indonesia’s agricultural landscape.