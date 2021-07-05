Less demand despite low prices at Coonoor tea auctions

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The average prices remained almost flat at Sale No: 26 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association compared to the previous auction as the increase was just 37 paise a kg to reach ₹95.88 a kg.
To that extent, this was not only among the lowest price of all the auctions held so far this calendar but the lowest since May 15, 2020 when the average price was ₹93.93 a kg.
Despite the price crash, only 84.90 per cent of the offer was sold against 88.08 per cent sold in the previous week because of less demand for many varieties on offer. The volume sold dropped to 19.63 lakh kg from 23.37 lakh kg in the previous week.
Consequently, the overall earnings declined to ₹18.82 crore from previous week’s ₹22.32 crore. This meant a decrease of ₹3.50 crore or 15.68 per cent in the earnings in just one week.
“The CTC Pekoe Dust grade of bought leaf tea factory Homedale Tea Factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions when we bought it for ₹ 317 a kg,” G Thiagarajan, Proprietor of Shree Abirami Enterprises, told BusinessLine.
“The easing of the lockdown has brightened our prospects to reach tea connoisseurs who prefer such high-priced teas which possess ‘value for money’. This tea has unique flavour, taste and appearance,” he said.
The green tea from Pascoes Woodlands, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P Ltd., was bought by Radhika Traders for ₹301 per kg. No other tea could cross ₹300/kg level.
Among orthodox teas, Kodanad got ₹260, Chamraj ₹256, Glendale ₹235, Nonsuch Orthodox ₹231, Kil Kotagiri ₹216, Mailoor ₹213, Brookelands Gold ₹202 and Kairbetta ₹200.
Among other CTC teas, Crosshill Estate Special ₹233 a kg, Pinewood Estate got ₹216, Hittakkal Estate ₹210, Bellatti Estate ₹206 and Shanthi Supreme and Vigneshwar Estate ₹204 each.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...