Low doesn’t weaken, powers its way into East India

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Contrary to forecasts, the prevailing low-pressure area has not shown signs of weakening this (Thursday) morning and was located over East Uttar Pradesh, after having dumped heavy overnight rainfall over Konkan, Goa in the West and hills of West Bengal and Sikkim in the East until Wednesday evening.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) listed major centres receiving theheavy rainfall (in cm) as Jalpaiguri-12; Cooch Bihar- 11; Alibagh-7; Cherrapunji and Mumbai (Santacruz)-6 cm each; Silchar-5; Dhubri-4; Kalimpong, Indore, Jabalpur, Haflong, Diu, Imphal and Rewa-3 each.
Early global forecast outlook available on Thursday suggested that steady normal to slightly above normal rainfall regime would settle over South Peninsular and adjoining East Coast for the most part of October, indicating a smooth change-over to the North-East monsoon regime.
Meanwhile, after battering Mumbai and neighbourhood, rain clouds are now concentrating over Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, eastern parts of West Bengal and adjoining southern parts of Bangladesh, satellite pictures revealed on Thursday morning.
The IMD has said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls would lash Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday; hills of West Bengal, Sikkim and East Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday; and Bihar from Thursday to Saturday.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday. Moderate thunderstorm and lightning may break out over Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and the North-Eastern States until Thursday evening.
Detailed outlook for today (Thursday): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; heavy to very heavy over the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya; heavy over West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa.
Thunderstorm with lightning over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, plains of West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry as volatile weather associated with end-monsoon period grips the region.
