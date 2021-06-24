Maharashtra slated to witness another bumper sugar season

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Maharashtra Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad in a letter to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has stated that an estimated 12. 32 lakh hectare area in the State will be under sugarcane cultivation during 2021-22 sugar season and mills might crush 1,096 lakh tonne cane to produce 122 lakh tonne sugar. Mills in the State produced 106.3 lakh tonne of sugar after crushing 1,012 lakh tonne of cane in the recently concluded season.
The estimated 122 lakh tonne sugar production in the forthcoming season is excluding sugar diverted to ethanol production.
Interestingly, even as many mills are not sure of starting crushing season owing to financial burdens, Sugar Commissioner has informed the Ministry that out of 245 installed mills in the State about 192 mills will operate during the 2021-22 crushing season.
In the 2020-21 sugar season 190 sugar mills participated in the crushing season compared to 144 sugar mills in the 2019-20 season. Indian Sugar Mill Association (ISMA) has already stated that to maintain liquidity of funds, mills are under pressure to sell sugar at such low prices. Many mills are still not able to pay FRP for the cane crushed in the 2020-21 season.
According to experts increase in sugarcane cultivation in the State is the result of series of lockdowns. As a majority of small vegetable and food grain growers suffered heavily due to the closure of markets, they are looking for assured income against the backdrop of likely Covid-19 third wave.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...