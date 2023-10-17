With only 75 per cent of water storage in dams, Maharashtra is on the brink of a significant water crisis, and the upcoming rabi sowing season is expected to be adversely impacted.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division is currently facing a severe crisis as its dams hold only 40.43 per cent of their water storage capacity, a significant drop from the 88 per cent recorded at the same time last year. Nagpur division stands at 87 per cent water storage, while Amravati division has 84 per cent.

Nashik and Pune divisions are at 78 and 80 per cent storage respectively. The Konkan division is the exception, with higher dam water storage compared to the previous year, boasting 93 per cent capacity.

In response to the growing crisis, the state government has initiated water tanker services in over 300 villages, with plans to increase the number of water tankers in the coming days.

Implications for Rabi Sowing

State Agriculture Department officials are deeply concerned about the impact of water scarcity on rabi sowing across the State. The government’s primary focus is on providing drinking water, and dam water will be reserved for this purpose.

Government data shows that rabi sowing has occurred on 1,71,923 hectares, which is approximately 3 per cent of the total land dedicated to rabi crops. The Kharif production in the State is also expected to decline due to deficient rains in certain districts, compounding the challenges faced by farmers.