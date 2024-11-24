A 2021 survey by property consultant Knight Frank revealed that 87 per cent of respondents intending to move within the next year preferred suburban areas near their current city. This trend, significantly influenced by the pandemic, reflects a growing desire for suburban living, where quality housing, affordability, spacious environments, and cleaner air contribute to a better standard of living.

In line with this shift, managed farmlands have emerged as a forward-looking investment, gaining popularity for their sustainable appeal and numerous lifestyle benefits. These farmlands offer urban residents the chance to own larger, eco-friendly plots, combining the tranquility of nature with the convenience of professional management and a meaningful connection to sustainable agriculture.

Empowers urbanites for green investments

This innovative approach to land ownership and agriculture enables urban investors with agricultural experience to invest in land, assuring that their property is expertly managed. This model not only provides peace of mind but also fosters pride in supporting sustainable agriculture, promoting environmental stewardship, and contributing to a greener world.

Embracing traceable, pesticide-free f: With increasing awareness around pesticide-free, sustainable food sources, consumers are prioritising traceability and environmental impact in their dietary choices. Investing in managed farmlands offers urban residents a unique opportunity to know the origins of their food, enjoy expert land stewardship, and be self-sufficient by reducing dependency on industrial agriculture.

Investing in farmland to restore planet health

The UN Environment Programme highlights air pollution as a severe health crisis, linked to 1 in 9 deaths globally. Additionally, 30 per cent of the world’s arable land has become unproductive due to erosion and pollution over the past 40 years. Investing in managed farmland can have a transformative environmental impact, as these lands often employ regenerative farming practices focused on soil health, water conservation, and biodiversity. Initiatives such as afforestation and carbon sequestration are also integral, with practices like planting native trees to capture atmospheric carbon dioxide in soil—helping to mitigate climate change and foster sustainable agriculture for future generations.

Nature’s remedy for mental health: In 2017, approximately 197.3 million people in India—14.3 per cent of the population—were affected by mental health disorders. With growing awareness around mental health, especially following the pandemic’s impact on work-life balance, more people are turning to nature for respite. Investing in managed farmlands has become an appealing choice allowing individuals to work amidst natural surroundings. Studies also show that being in green spaces and under open skies enhances mental clarity, boosts creativity, and reduces stress, offering a harmonious blend of productivity and tranquility that supports both mental well-being and lifestyle flexibility.

A natural classroom for children: Investing in managed farmland offers a unique opportunity for mindful parents seeking to reconnect their children with nature, far removed from the distractions of screens. These natural spaces foster valuable life lessons, with nature serving as an enriching teacher. Children can explore hands-on learning, developing a deeper appreciation for the environment, sustainability, and biodiversity. Time spent outdoors nurtures curiosity, creativity, and physical well-being, providing an ideal setting for growth. This investment not only enhances family bonds but instills lifelong values rooted in environmental stewardship and a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

A growing asset

While the advantages of managed farmland go well beyond financial returns, the economic appeal is undeniable. For the price of a city residential plot, investors can own significantly larger parcels in managed farmlands, offering both a valuable asset and creating a sustainable impact. With rising demand for organic produce and eco-friendly farming, the appreciation potential for farmland is strong. Managed farmlands not only represent a tangible investment in agricultural real estate but also provide peace of mind as each property is professionally maintained to ensure high standards of productivity and ecological health. This model allows investors to benefit financially while supporting practices that promote sustainability and environmental resilience.

Investing in managed farmland combines the security of owning real estate with a deeper commitment to environmental stewardship. As a response to today’s pressing needs for climate resilience, mental well-being, and family-friendly, nature-centered spaces, managed farmlands cater to a wide range of aspirations. They empower urbanites to take part in sustainable practices that regenerate the land and provide a lasting legacy. This type of investment is truly unique, offering value that extends beyond returns, helping to build a healthier world for the present and the future.

The author is Co-Founder & MD, Hosachiguru